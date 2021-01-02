BidaskClub Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 364.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 699,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $7,270,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

