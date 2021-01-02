BidaskClub Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.
Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 364.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 699,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $7,270,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
