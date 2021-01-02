Guggenheim Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $48.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

