Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $257.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line fell year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.00.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
