BidaskClub Lowers Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Buy

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

