Head to Head Analysis: Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -2,141.60% -79.08% -44.32% Manhattan Associates 14.09% 52.61% 21.11%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Media Group and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Associates 1 1 5 0 2.57

Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $320,000.00 35.72 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 10.81 $85.76 million $1.32 79.68

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Liquid Media Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

