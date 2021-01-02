$615.12 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $615.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.90 million and the lowest is $596.60 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $683.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $59.28 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

