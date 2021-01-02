Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after buying an additional 1,390,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 938,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

