South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.16. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

