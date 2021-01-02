UBS Group Reiterates Positive Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

