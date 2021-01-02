DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded to Sell at Industrial Alliance Securities

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,883.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,500 shares of company stock worth $291,125. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,770,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

