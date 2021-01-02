Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given New $157.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $151.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $136.41 on Thursday. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,115 shares of company stock worth $8,345,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

