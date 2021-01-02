Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Shares Up 0.2%

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.16. 63,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 66,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 589,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

