Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Shares Up 0.2%

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.16. 63,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 66,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AEF)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
