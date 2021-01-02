Solid Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average daily volume of 1,085 call options.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

