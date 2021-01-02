Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGK)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $204.12 and last traded at $203.75. Approximately 181,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 436,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.66 and its 200 day moving average is $184.61.

