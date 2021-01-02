Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $115.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

