Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on A. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 558,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

