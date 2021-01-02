Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.08.

NYSE:APH opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $135.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

