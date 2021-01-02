BidaskClub Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.07 and a beta of 0.87. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,539 shares of company stock valued at $261,901,660 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.