Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -35.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.