Head-To-Head Review: ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ESP Resources alerts:

This table compares ESP Resources and PQ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PQ Group $1.57 billion 1.24 $79.54 million $0.92 15.50

PQ Group has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and PQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A PQ Group 4.13% 6.71% 2.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESP Resources and PQ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PQ Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

PQ Group has a consensus target price of $17.08, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given PQ Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of PQ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ESP Resources has a beta of 5.53, indicating that its share price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PQ Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PQ Group beats ESP Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications. The Catalysts segment provides silica catalysts and zeolite catalysts for producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. The Performance Materials segment offers transportation safety microspheres for various binders, such as paint and epoxy coatings; and engineered glass materials, including solid and hollow microspheres and particles for uses, such as strengthening and light-weighting in plastics and polymer additives, cleaning and peening of metal surfaces, and conductivity or shielding in electronic applications. The Performance Chemicals segment offers sodium silicates for construction, cleaning, water treatment, pulp and paper, foundry and refractory, green tires, electronics, and refining catalysts; and specialty silicas for use as ingredients in personal care products, foods, edible oils, and beers, as well as industrial uses consisting of gloss control in coil, wood, general industrial leather, and other surface coating applications. This segment also provides other silicate derivatives, including metasilicates, spray dried silicates, and magnesium and potassium silicates for use in cleaning, specialty fertilizer, oil and gas, mining, paint, food, and cosmetic applications, as well as zeolites for use as builders for detergents and other applications, such as stabilizers for the production of polyvinylchloride applications. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.