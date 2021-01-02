Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $2,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,799.96.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,752.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,763.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,588.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

