SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SGBX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. SG Blocks has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 521.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

