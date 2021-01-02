National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIZZ. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $84.90 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National Beverage by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Beverage by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.