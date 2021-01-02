Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.