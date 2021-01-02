Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of ISDR opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,072 shares of company stock worth $578,259 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

