MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.52 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

