National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

