FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million.

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

