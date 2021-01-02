CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $110.15 on Thursday. CSL has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $117.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

