LendingClub Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the average daily volume of 900 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 487.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 126,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.