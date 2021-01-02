MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €140.35 ($165.12) and last traded at €140.35 ($165.12). Approximately 166,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €138.25 ($162.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.93.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.