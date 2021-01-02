Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 79,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 131,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) Company Profile (CVE:OM)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

