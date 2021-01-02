ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64. 3,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Cutler Group LP owned about 1.91% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

