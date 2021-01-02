PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 6,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 71,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFEM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 126,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.