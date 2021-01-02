Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $422.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $384.33 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $388.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

