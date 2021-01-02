Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.40 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.17 ($10.78).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.93. Metro AG has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

