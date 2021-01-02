Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) a €8.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.05 ($10.64).

Enel SpA has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

