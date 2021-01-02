Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) versus Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Financial Review

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) and Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Tootsie Roll Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A Tootsie Roll Industries 12.78% 8.44% 6.56%

60.6% of Whole Earth Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whole Earth Brands and Tootsie Roll Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whole Earth Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.90%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Tootsie Roll Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tootsie Roll Industries $523.62 million 3.76 $64.92 million N/A N/A

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Whole Earth Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress. It also manufactures, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under the Equal, Canderel, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through the food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. It sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through candy and grocery brokers. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

