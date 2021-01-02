Reviewing Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom -0.73% 2.69% 1.82% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 0 2 4 0 2.67 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom is more favorable than Zion Oil & Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom $115.49 billion 0.57 $18.14 billion N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom beats Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 172,600 kilometers that comprises 254 compressor stations with a total capacity of 47,100 megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; produces and markets liquefied natural gas; and produces other goods, as well as provides other works and rendering of other services. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.