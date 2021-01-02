ChannelAdvisor Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChannelAdvisor in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.59 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.72 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

