Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of PK opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after buying an additional 2,306,997 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $9,930,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 606,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

