Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

HAE stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $126.74.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

