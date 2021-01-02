Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth $116,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

