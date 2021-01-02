Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 175.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

