Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.66 million, a PE ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 988,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after buying an additional 206,763 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,980,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 390,414 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

