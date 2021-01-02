SVB Leerink Comments on Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silverback Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.12) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

SBTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $46.34 on Thursday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964 over the last quarter.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

