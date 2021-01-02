Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Get Popular alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

BPOP opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. Popular has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Popular (BPOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.