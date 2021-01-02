Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 205,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 446,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$59.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

