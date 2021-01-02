Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

NYSE:MTRN opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $64.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materion by 97.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

