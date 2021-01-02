KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

KZMYY stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

